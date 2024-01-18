Austin Prepares for 30th 3M Half Marathon with Road Closures and Event Details

The city of Austin is all set to host the 30th edition of the 3M Half Marathon, a much-anticipated event that will grace the streets of the city this weekend. The marathon features a 13.1-mile course that will take racers from north Austin, all the way to the vicinity of the Texas State Capitol, a route primarily downhill.

Marathon Details and Schedule

The marathon is scheduled to kick off early Sunday morning. The wheelchair racers will be the first to hit the track, starting their journey at 7:25 a.m., followed by the rest of the participants at 7:30 a.m. The course is expected to close by 11:30 a.m., ensuring an exhilarating morning of racing for all.

Road Closures and Traffic Management

To facilitate the smooth running of the marathon, the city has announced a series of road closures. However, key thoroughfares like the Interstate 35 and MoPac Expressway will remain open for traffic. Lamar Boulevard and Guadalupe Street will also be accessible, only intersecting with the race at 45th Street. For cross-town traffic, drivers are advised to take alternative routes such as Research Boulevard, U.S. Hwy. 183, 24th Street, and Cesar Chavez Street downtown. Streets like Koenig Lane, Anderson Lane, and 38th Street will only be intersected once by the runners, thus remaining open for access.

Event Highlights

Adding to the excitement of the 30th edition of the 3M Half Marathon are some new additions including a two-person relay and a new mascot named Blaze set to ignite the spirit of the event. The 3M Half Marathon has long been recognized as one of Austin's premier running events, and this year’s event promises to not only uphold this reputation but to elevate it even further.