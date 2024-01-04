Austin Ekeler Nears Possible Last Game with Chargers: A Season of Struggles

As the Chargers’ 2024 season nears its end, running back Austin Ekeler is staring at an uncertain future. Despite achieving over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the third consecutive year, Ekeler’s performance has seen a significant dip this season. His scoring tally is down to six touchdowns from last year’s 18. A shift to a more downfield passing strategy has resulted in fewer receptions for the seasoned running back.

Chargers’ Struggles and Ekeler’s Future

The Chargers, under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, initially saw improvements in their run game. However, since Ekeler’s high ankle sprain, the team has experienced a decline. The Chargers are on a four-game losing streak, with a 5-11 record. They rank low in rushing yards, reflecting the impact of Ekeler’s injury and the team’s shift in offensive strategy.

With Ekeler’s contract coming to an end, the running back has expressed selectiveness about his future team. This season, marked by injuries and ineffective strategies, has been challenging. The Chargers have also felt the impact of the absence of key players like Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Joshua Palmer.

Management Changes and Future Prospects

The recent firing of general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley has further impacted the team. Interim coach Giff Smith indicated that the injured Allen and Joey Bosa are unlikely to play in the season finale. As the Chargers face an uncertain future, one thing is clear: they have some serious reassessments to make.

The team is also assessing its options at running back. With Joshua Kelley’s contract ending and Isaiah Spiller struggling for playtime, the Chargers’ run game is in question. As Ekeler and the Chargers prepare for what could be their last game together, both parties will have to make some tough decisions in the coming offseason.