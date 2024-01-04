en English
Football

Austin Ekeler Nears Possible Last Game with Chargers: A Season of Struggles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Austin Ekeler Nears Possible Last Game with Chargers: A Season of Struggles

As the Chargers’ 2024 season nears its end, running back Austin Ekeler is staring at an uncertain future. Despite achieving over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the third consecutive year, Ekeler’s performance has seen a significant dip this season. His scoring tally is down to six touchdowns from last year’s 18. A shift to a more downfield passing strategy has resulted in fewer receptions for the seasoned running back.

Chargers’ Struggles and Ekeler’s Future

The Chargers, under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, initially saw improvements in their run game. However, since Ekeler’s high ankle sprain, the team has experienced a decline. The Chargers are on a four-game losing streak, with a 5-11 record. They rank low in rushing yards, reflecting the impact of Ekeler’s injury and the team’s shift in offensive strategy.

With Ekeler’s contract coming to an end, the running back has expressed selectiveness about his future team. This season, marked by injuries and ineffective strategies, has been challenging. The Chargers have also felt the impact of the absence of key players like Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Joshua Palmer.

Management Changes and Future Prospects

The recent firing of general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley has further impacted the team. Interim coach Giff Smith indicated that the injured Allen and Joey Bosa are unlikely to play in the season finale. As the Chargers face an uncertain future, one thing is clear: they have some serious reassessments to make.

The team is also assessing its options at running back. With Joshua Kelley’s contract ending and Isaiah Spiller struggling for playtime, the Chargers’ run game is in question. As Ekeler and the Chargers prepare for what could be their last game together, both parties will have to make some tough decisions in the coming offseason.

Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

