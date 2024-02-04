Austin Booker: A Potential EDGE Prospect for 2024 NFL Draft

Austin Booker, a redshirt sophomore from Kansas, has been making waves in the football circuit as a promising EDGE prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. With a Senior Bowl invitation under his belt, the young athlete stands tall at 6'4" and weighs 240 lbs. His physical measurements, including a 9 1/8'' hand size, 34'' arm length, and an 81 1/2'' wingspan, are impressive, even though his combine performance data, such as the 40-yard dash and bench press, remains unreported.

Booker's On-field Attributes

On the field, Austin Booker is a force to be reckoned with. His formidable frame boasts significant first-step explosiveness and flexibility, coupled with a high motor. More than his physical attributes, it's his ability to operate from multiple alignments and his effectiveness in disengaging from blocks that highlight his potential as a pass rusher. However, there are areas where Booker could stand to improve, including adopting a more proactive approach, gaining additional weight and strength, and developing a more comprehensive pass rush plan.

Collegiate Career and Achievements

Booker's collegiate career at the University of Minnesota and Kansas has been marked by leading Kansas with eight sacks and 12 TFLs in 2023. His athletic prowess suggests a significant upside, particularly in pass rushing. As a run defender, he currently relies more on quickness than power but shows promise with his effort and ability to extend at the point of attack.

Booker's Draft Projection and Potential

Projected to be a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Austin Booker's draft grade stands at 7.6. This grade indicates his potential and the areas where growth and experience can lead to significant improvement. He has the potential to be a starter or a reliable backup in the NFL, but the key to his future success will be his ability to capitalize on his strengths and address his weaknesses.