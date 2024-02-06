Austin Aries: Missed Opportunities and the Power of the Heel Persona

Renowned professional wrestler, Austin Aries, recently laid bare his sentiments about his spell with WWE during an engaging conversation with Developmentally Speaking. In a candid reflection, Aries voiced his belief that his tenure could have been more impactful had he been allowed to embody a villainous, or heel, persona.

A Missed Opportunity

Aries, who had earned a name for his convincing portrayal of a heel character before his WWE stint, felt that he was forced into the mold of a babyface, the wrestling term for a heroic character. The reason, he surmised, was the ongoing role of Neville, another wrestler who was successfully embodying the heel persona at the time. According to Aries, this resulted in him being typecast and restricted his potential to display his well-honed villainous persona.

The Impact of Character Roles in Wrestling

Aries argued that his heel character could have been a significant asset to WWE. He believes that playing a villainous character is crucial for the success of wrestling storylines and could have greatly benefitted his career and the company. Unfortunately, he feels his chance to demonstrate this was hampered by the company's decision to cast him as a babyface.

Envisioning a Different Path

During the interview, Aries also shared his own vision for his wrestling persona. Although he did not disclose specific details, his insights give a glimpse into what could have been a unique and intriguing gimmick. Aries' insights serve as a reminder of the missed opportunities and potential paths that could have been explored, had he been given the chance to fully exhibit his heel character.