Audrey Cordon-Ragot: A Comeback Story En Route to Paris Olympics

In the sweltering heat of Adelaide, French cyclist Audrey Cordon-Ragot is diligently preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics, capitalizing on the scorching conditions of the Tour Down Under. The 34-year-old cyclist has battled significant adversities over the past year, including a stroke that hindered her participation in the 2022 world road championships in Wollongong. Adding to her tribulations, she grappled with the collapse of her team, B&B, and left her subsequent team, Zaaf, due to unpaid wages. Nevertheless, Cordon-Ragot’s resilience led her to join Human Powered Health, where she’s made a triumphant return to form.

Paris Olympics: The Beacon of Hope

Despite the hurdles she has encountered, the Paris Olympics have served as a beacon of hope for Cordon-Ragot, fuelling her comeback. She has been rigorously training in winter conditions in France, preparing herself for the summer heat she anticipates in Adelaide and subsequently in Paris. The Tour Down Under, which she has participated in previously, offers a strategic platform to acclimatize to the high temperatures.

Teaming Up with Ruth Edwards

In her quest for Olympic glory, Cordon-Ragot has partnered with American cyclist Ruth Edwards (nee Winder). Edwards is no stranger to the rigors and rewards of the Tour Down Under, having triumphed in the 2020 women’s race. While Cordon-Ragot may not be in top form for the Adelaide race, she views it not as a competitive event but as essential warm-weather training for her Olympic aspirations.

Eye on the Prize: Road Race and Time Trial

Cordon-Ragot’s primary focus in the Olympics will be the road race and time trial events. The conditions in Adelaide provide an ideal training ground for these events. While the road to the Paris Games has been laden with challenges, Cordon-Ragot’s unwavering resolve has positioned her as a strong contender, ready to brave the heat and race towards victory.