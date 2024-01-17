AUDL Rebrands as Ultimate Frisbee Association in Strategic Licensing Agreement

The world's largest professional ultimate Frisbee league, the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL), has officially rebranded itself as the Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA). The change is part of a strategic long-term licensing agreement with Sport Dimension Inc. (SDI), the firm that owns the Frisbee trademark. The transition, according to Anthony Nunez, a renowned coach who has led the New York Empire to back-to-back championships, will help clarify the distinction between the sport of Ultimate and Disc Golf.

Enhancing Sport's Popularity and Commercial Success

Despite being in a growth phase and not currently turning a profit, the UFA is committed to bolstering the sport's popularity and commercial success. As part of this strategy, the new Professional Ultimate Frisbee will be distributed to major retailers. The UFA anticipates that these branded Frisbees will enhance the sport's visibility and attract a larger audience.

Innovative Approach to Frisbee Designs

In a unique initiative, the UFA plans to establish a player and coach committee tasked with innovating Frisbee designs. Some of these Frisbees will feature images of top players, thereby personalizing the game and fostering a closer connection with fans. Despite Ultimate not being included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the UFA holds an aspirational vision for future Olympic inclusion and is exploring options for global expansion.

Rebranding and New Logo

The rebranding process also witnessed the unveiling of a new logo that encapsulates the athleticism and spirit of Ultimate players. The UFA boasts a substantial social media following and regularly generates viral highlight videos, indicative of the sport's growing popularity. The 2024 UFA season is set to commence in April, culminating with the championship in August, scheduled to take place in Utah.