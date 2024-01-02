en English
Automotive

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition: A Tribute to Audi’s Off-Roading Legacy

Audi has recently unveiled a fresh variant of the Audi Q8 e-tron, the Dakar Edition, which carries the badge of enhanced off-road prowess compared to its standard sibling. This novel edition aims to honor Audi’s noteworthy accomplishments in the challenging Dakar Rally. The Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is a derivative of the Q8 e-tron 55 quattro, inheriting the potent dual-motor system capable of delivering an impressive 394 bhp and 664 Nm of torque.

The Underlying Powerhouse

The heart of this beast is a 106kWh (usable) battery pack, identical to the one found in the standard model. While the Dakar Edition maintains the 402bhp peak performance, the range drops to around 280 miles due to the off-road enhancements that amplify drag. This reduction in range is a small price to pay for the enhanced off-road capabilities that the Dakar Edition brings to the table.

Dakar Edition’s Off-Roading Capabilities

The Dakar Edition is not just about raw power; it’s about handling the uncharted terrains with grace and agility. The car is equipped with General Grabber AT3 tires, a suspension lift, height-adjustable suspension, off-road drive mode, wider fenders, roof rack, and more. These features enhance the vehicle’s ability to manage light off-road terrains, making it a true off-roading marvel.

A Nod to the Dakar Legacy

The Dakar Edition is more than just a variant; it’s a tribute to Audi’s legacy at the Dakar Rally. Despite the added off-road potential, the decision to produce a right-hand drive version of the Dakar Edition is still under contemplation. The Q8 e-tron, a member of Audi’s lineup since 2019, has been a game-changer, and the Dakar Edition signifies a move to offer a model that embodies practical off-road prowess.

Automotive Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

