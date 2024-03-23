Audi Crooks Shines with 40 Points, Leading Iowa State to Historic NCAA Comeback Against Maryland

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — In an unforgettable NCAA tournament debut, Iowa State's Audi Crooks not only scored an impressive 40 points but also played a pivotal role in one of the most dramatic comebacks in the history of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The freshman center's performance against Maryland turned heads and etched her name into the record books.

Dynamic Performance on a National Stage

Crooks, standing tall at the heart of Iowa State's offense, shot an astonishing 18-for-20 from the field. Her 40-point explosion contributed significantly to the Cyclones' overcoming a 20-point deficit, securing a 93-86 victory over Maryland. This remarkable feat marked her as the fourth player in Iowa State program history to score 40 points in a game, narrowly missing the all-time record by just three points. Beyond the score sheet, Crooks' emotional pre-game ritual, honoring her late father, added a layer of depth to her already impressive performance.

Terps' First-Round Exit Marks a Historic Upset

Maryland, under the guidance of Coach Brenda Frese since 2002, experienced its first-ever first-round exit in the NCAA tournament. Despite a strong start, leading by as much as 20 points before halftime, Maryland could not maintain its momentum. The Terrapins' loss was not just a statistical upset but also a symbolic one, as it ended their streak of seasons with at least 20 wins, a consistency maintained since 2003-04. Maryland's Allie Kubek shone brightly in the first half but ultimately, the team's inability to adapt to Iowa State's second-half adjustments sealed their fate.

A Heartfelt Battle Between Mentors

The game also served as a poignant reunion for Coaches Brenda Frese and Bill Fennelly. The latter, who once hired Frese as an assistant coach in 1995, described the victory as bittersweet, given their close personal and professional relationship. This emotional backdrop added another layer of intrigue to an already captivating game, underscoring the deep personal connections that often intertwine within the competitive world of college basketball.

As the dust settles on this historic encounter, Audi Crooks' performance stands as a testament to the unpredictability and excitement of the NCAA tournament. While Iowa State celebrates a remarkable victory, the game also prompts reflection on the broader themes of perseverance, mentorship, and the profound impact of personal loss and memory on athletic excellence.