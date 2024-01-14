Auburn’s Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory

Following the No. 16 Auburn Tigers’ triumphant win over LSU with a score of 93-78, an unexpected announcement in the locker room ignited a wave of cheer. Head coach Bruce Pearl took center stage, awarding a scholarship to senior walk-on Carter Sobera, a decision that sparked surprise and elation amongst the team. This was the Tigers’ ninth consecutive win by a double-digit margin, a testament to their cohesive teamwork and relentless determination.

Sobera’s Journey in Auburn

Sobera joined the Auburn Tigers in his freshman year in 2020-21. Despite being part of the scout team and only participating in seven games throughout his time with Auburn, his contributions to the team have been significant. His relentless work ethic, commitment, and dedication to the team have made him a respected figure. These qualities were recognized by Coach Pearl, who is known for his preference to award scholarships to players who see game action. However, in a departure from his usual practice, he made an exception for Sobera, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the Tigers’ successful journey.

A Scholarship Well Deserved

The announcement of Sobera’s scholarship was met with an outpouring of joy and support from his teammates, a clear reflection of his standing within the team. The decision by Coach Pearl not only signifies Sobera’s value to the Auburn Tigers but also sends a strong message about the importance of commitment and diligence, regardless of the amount of game time a player receives.

From High School Champion to College Recognition

Prior to his time with Auburn, Sobera had a successful high school career at Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham, where he played a key role in securing a state championship. His scholarship is a testament to his consistent dedication to the sport, from his high school years to his time with the Auburn Tigers.