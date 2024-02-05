Auburn Women's Tennis Secures Doubleheader Victory at Home

On Sunday, the Auburn University women's tennis team notched up two impressive home victories in a doubleheader, asserting their prowess on the court. Ranked 14 in the nation, the team first tackled Texas Tech, securing a 4-2 win, before dominating South Alabama with a decisive 4-0 victory. These triumphs bolstered Auburn's season record to 4-1 and maintained their flawless home record at 2-0. These victories set the stage for the team's upcoming journey to Seattle for the ITA National Indoor Team Championships, scheduled from February 9 to February 12.

Resilience Against Texas Tech

Against Texas Tech, Auburn's DJ Bennett and Adeline Flach initially found themselves in a tight spot on court two. However, the match ultimately tilted in favor of Texas Tech's duo Cristina Tiglea and Mariya Polishchuk, with a scoreline of 6-3. Yet, this setback did not deter Auburn's spirit. Carolyn Ansari turned the tide with a triumphant singles match against Tiglea, helping the team bounce back from a 2-1 deficit. Further victories by Bennett and Angella Okutoyi in their singles matches, followed by a clinching win by freshman Ava Esposito Cogan on court five, propelled Auburn towards victory.

Dominance Over South Alabama

In their afternoon face-off against South Alabama, Auburn showed no signs of fatigue. They seized the doubles point and rapidly secured victories in the singles matches. Again, Okutoyi and Bennett played pivotal roles in the team's success. Ariana Arseneault rounded off the match with a win against Elysia Pool, handing Auburn the 4-0 victory. This double win-day exhibited the Auburn women's tennis team's strength and resilience, auguring well for their forthcoming national championship appearance.