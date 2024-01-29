Auburn Women's Basketball Honors Pat Summitt in 'We Back Pat' Week

In a gesture that transcends sports, the Auburn women's basketball team, guided by the strategic leadership of coach Johnnie Harris, is poised to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late, revered Tennessee Lady Vols coach, Pat Summitt. This tribute, an integral part of the 'We Back Pat' week within the Southeastern Conference (SEC), is a testament to the enduring legacy of Summitt and a rallying cry in the battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Remembering Pat Summitt: The Coach, The Trailblazer

Summitt, who passed away in 2016, was more than just a basketball coach; she was a beacon of hope and inspiration, a true pioneer in the world of women's sports. Her formidable presence was felt far beyond the confines of the basketball court, resonating deeply with all those who cherished equality, sportsmanship, and the spirit of competition. With the stark reality of early-onset Alzheimer's-type dementia leading to her untimely demise, her journey serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency to confront and conquer this life-altering disease.

'We Back Pat' Week: Uniting Teams, Inspiring Change

The 'We Back Pat' games are a conference-wide endeavor, encompassing all SEC women's basketball teams, with a unified goal of raising awareness and recognition for Alzheimer's disease. This initiative, which manifests in the form of special warm-up shirts, is a silent, yet profound, pledge of solidarity to the cause championed by the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Beyond Basketball: Remembering Summitt's Legacy

Bruce Pearl, the men's basketball coach at Auburn and a close friend of Summitt, shared his admiration for this initiative and reminisced about Summitt's profound impact off the court. As a leader, a patriot, and a trailblazer for women's rights, Summitt's influence extends far beyond the realm of sports, a fact Pearl emphatically highlighted.

The culmination of 'We Back Pat' week for Auburn is a dedicated game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night, a contest that is about much more than points on a scoreboard. This game, to be broadcast on the SEC Network, is a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and the enduring power of Summitt's legacy.