en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Auburn Triumphs over LSU in Thrilling Basketball Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Auburn Triumphs over LSU in Thrilling Basketball Matchup

In a thrilling Southeastern Conference (SEC) basketball match, Auburn University’s team outshone Louisiana State University (LSU), closing the game with a 93-78 victory. Demonstrating a robust offensive performance, Auburn’s team posted a field goal (FG) percentage of .459, paired with an impressive free throw (FT) percentage of .871. Remarkably, they managed a .400 success rate in three-point shots.

Strong Performance by Auburn’s Players

Leading Auburn’s scoring was Broome, who contributed a significant 18 points and 14 rebounds. Chad Baker-Mazara also delivered an outstanding performance, notching up 19 points, which included three 3-point shots. He also led the team’s defense with six steals. Auburn’s defense was marked by a total of 16 steals and six blocked shots, four of which were executed by Dylan Cardwell. This strategy led Auburn to capitalize on 26 points off turnovers.

LSU’s Struggle with Turnovers

On the other side of the court, LSU posted a slightly lower field goal percentage at .424 and a free throw percentage of .760. Ward emerged as the key player for LSU, achieving a 4-7 success rate in three-point shots, contributing to his total of 18 points. The team also succeeded in 9 out of 23 three-point attempts, posting a .391 percentage. However, LSU’s struggle with turnovers was apparent, committing 17 in total, which may have swayed the game in Auburn’s favor.

A Game of Good Spirit

Worth noting is that the game was played in good spirit, with both teams refraining from committing technical fouls. Auburn’s victory extends their winning streak to nine, leaving them undefeated in league play, while LSU suffered their first conference loss. As the dust settles on this competitive game, Auburn’s strategic offense and solid defense proved instrumental in their victory over LSU, underscoring the relentless spirit and determination of the team.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
8 seconds ago
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
In a thrilling showdown, Washington State emerged victorious over Arizona in a tightly contested college basketball game, finishing with a narrow margin of 73-70. The game was a perfect manifestation of two teams showcasing distinctly contrasting shooting performances, thus providing a captivating spectacle. The Tale of Two Performances Arizona’s efforts saw them make 25 out
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
North Texas Overpowers Temple in College Basketball: A Breakdown of the Victory
34 seconds ago
North Texas Overpowers Temple in College Basketball: A Breakdown of the Victory
Sam Houston State Triumphs Over Middle Tennessee in Collegiate Basketball Clash
49 seconds ago
Sam Houston State Triumphs Over Middle Tennessee in Collegiate Basketball Clash
UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game
15 seconds ago
UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
24 seconds ago
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter
33 seconds ago
Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
8 seconds
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game
15 seconds
UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
24 seconds
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter
33 seconds
Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter
North Texas Overpowers Temple in College Basketball: A Breakdown of the Victory
34 seconds
North Texas Overpowers Temple in College Basketball: A Breakdown of the Victory
Alleged Irregularities in Kerala's K-FON Project Contract Unearthed
35 seconds
Alleged Irregularities in Kerala's K-FON Project Contract Unearthed
Sam Houston State Triumphs Over Middle Tennessee in Collegiate Basketball Clash
49 seconds
Sam Houston State Triumphs Over Middle Tennessee in Collegiate Basketball Clash
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
1 min
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
1 min
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app