Auburn Tigers Secure Ninth Consecutive Win in Clash Against LSU Tigers

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers claimed their ninth consecutive victory on Saturday, overcoming the LSU Tigers with a score of 93-78 at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. The remarkable triumph was powered by several noteworthy performances from Auburn’s players, including Chad Baker-Mazara and Johni Broome, who scored 19 and 18 points respectively. Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson also made significant contributions with 13 and 10 points each. This victory has bolstered Auburn’s record to 14-2 overall and 3-0 in SEC play.

Impressive Victory Despite LSU’s Late Comeback Attempt

On the LSU side, top scorers included Trae Hannibal and Jordan Wright, each securing 18 points. Will Baker achieved a double-double, scoring 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrell Ward contributed 12 points. Despite these commendable performances, LSU’s record fell to 10-6 overall and 2-1 in SEC play. LSU staged a late comeback attempt, which included a 21-2 run, reducing the deficit to just nine points. However, Auburn maintained their composure and lead, ultimately securing the win.

Highlights and Key Moments

Throughout the game, Auburn demonstrated their prowess with a season-high 16 steals and scored 26 points off of 17 total turnovers from LSU. Key moments included a late second-half comeback attempt by LSU, swiftly countered by Auburn. Following a 10-0 Auburn run, the team held a 28-point lead. In response, LSU’s Ward made three 3-pointers during a 21-2 run, reducing the deficit to 75-66 with 5:34 left. However, Auburn regrouped, rebuilding the lead to 13 with 2:55 remaining. Despite LSU getting within eight with 2:12 left, they were unable to close the gap further, resulting in Auburn’s win.

Additional College Basketball Games

Beyond the Auburn-LSU face-off, the report highlights other notable college basketball games. In a surprising turn of events, Washington State pulled off an upset over No. 8 Arizona. Meanwhile, Duke rallied to defeat Georgia Tech. The report also mentions the Phoenix Suns’ optimism following a victory and the Miami Dolphins’ key players being active for an AFC playoff game.