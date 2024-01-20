Auburn Safety Jaylin Simpson: From College Stardom to NFL Draft Prospect

In the heart of Auburn University, the name Jaylin Simpson resonates with a blend of respect and anticipation. This senior safety, born and raised in Brunswick, Georgia, is on the brink of embarking upon a new journey, as the NFL Draft draws closer.

Not just a football player, but a dedicated athlete, Simpson's story is one of determination, talent, and readiness for the professional leagues.

A Journey from High School to College Stardom

From a sophomore falling in love with football to an Auburn University star, Simpson's journey is nothing short of inspirational. His exceptional performance in multiple sports during high school earned him a coveted football scholarship, paving the way for his illustrious college career. As his final season at Auburn concludes, he stands as one of the highest-ranking safeties in the upcoming NFL Draft, a testimony to his hard work, talent, and leadership.

The Senior Bowl and Beyond

Simpson's next destination is the 2024 Senior Bowl, where he will join All-SEC honorees and teammates Jarquez Hunter and Rivaldo Fairweather. With the spotlight on him, Simpson is eager to showcase his skills on a broader platform, further solidifying his prospects for the NFL Draft. The anticipation surrounding his performance is palpable, as he prepares to shift from being a college athlete to a professional football player.

Advice from the Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux

As he navigates this transition, Simpson has received guidance from seasoned professionals in the league. New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, while guest hosting the final episode of SZN Opener's Season 2 podcast, offered Simpson insights into the professional league, including the process of selecting agents and trainers. The conversation, steeped in camaraderie and shared experiences, provided a glimpse into what lies ahead for this promising player.

Navigating NIL and the Impact of Covid-19

Throughout the podcast, Simpson candidly discussed the impact of COVID-19 on his college experience, the process of declaring for the draft, and his thoughts on NIL (name, image, and likeness). His insights shed light on the nuances of transitioning from a college athlete to a professional player, showcasing his readiness for the journey ahead. The full conversation with Jaylin Simpson can be heard on the Urban One podcasts platform or other streaming apps.