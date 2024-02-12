AU Invite 2024: Florida State and Auburn Shine with Record-Breaking Performances

In an electrifying display of aquatic prowess, the AU Invite served as the final SEC Championships tune-up for many teams, unveiling standout performances from both Florida State and Auburn. Held on February 12, 2024, the event showcased the determination and skill of competitors eager to leave their mark before the season's culmination.

Record-Breaking Moments

Florida State's Jenny Halden etched her name in the record books with a stunning performance in the 100 fly, clocking an impressive 51.83 seconds. This new personal best positions her as a strong contender for NCAA qualification. Meanwhile, Auburn's Jon Vanzandt exhibited his dominance in the pool, achieving personal bests in the 200 free, 100 free, and 50 free events. His time of 1:33 in the 200 free was particularly noteworthy, demonstrating his ability to maintain a blistering pace over a longer distance.

NCAA Auto Standard and School Records

The FSU women's 200 medley relay team demonstrated their cohesion and speed, hitting the NCAA auto standard and securing their place in the national spotlight. Samantha Vear further bolstered Florida State's reputation by breaking the school record in the women's 3-meter event, showcasing her exceptional diving abilities.

Depth and Dominance in Freestyle

Auburn's men showcased their remarkable depth in the freestyle events, with four swimmers achieving times below 1:35 in the 200 free. Ryan Husband led the pack with a season-best of 1:33.62, followed closely by his teammates who demonstrated their collective strength and potential for success in the upcoming SEC Championships.

Florida State's Peter Varjasi proved his versatility and skill in the men's 50 and 100 free events, emerging victorious in both races. Additionally, he set a new personal best in the 100 fly, solidifying his position as a formidable competitor in multiple disciplines.

As the athletes prepare for the SEC Championships, their performances at the AU Invite have underscored the level of talent and determination that will be on display in the coming weeks. With personal bests shattered and records broken, the stage is set for an exhilarating culmination to the 2024 swimming season.

In the world of collegiate swimming, the AU Invite served as a tantalizing glimpse into the future, with standout performances from Jenny Halden, Jon Vanzandt, and numerous other competitors signaling a thrilling conclusion to the season. As these athletes continue to push the boundaries of their abilities, they not only redefine what is possible in the pool but also inspire others to dream bigger and reach further.