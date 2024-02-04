AT&T Stadium Gears Up to Host Nine World Cup Matches in 2026

AT&T Stadium, the renowned home of the Dallas Cowboys, is preparing to make history by hosting nine World Cup matches, including a semifinal, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This will rank it as the venue with the most matches in the tournament, adding another impressive chapter to its rich heritage of major sporting and entertainment events.

A Stadium with a Rich History

Opened on May 27, 2009, with a grand opening featuring country music icons George Strait and Reba McEntire, the AT&T Stadium has been a hotspot for a variety of significant events. Its first sporting event was a Gold Cup soccer match, followed by the Dallas Cowboys' first preseason home game against the Tennessee Titans the same year. Initially dubbed the Cowboys Stadium, it was rebranded in 2013 when AT&T acquired the naming rights. The construction cost of the stadium was approximately $1.3 billion, featuring one of the world's largest center-hung HDTV video boards.

Notable Events and Features

With a current capacity of 93,000, the stadium boasts a retractable roof and has played host to notable events such as the Cotton Bowl, 2011 Super Bowl, 2014 NCAA Final Four, and WrestleMania. It has also been a stage for significant boxing matches, including Canelo Alvarez's fight. Despite its impressive roster of events, AT&T Stadium did not secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

Ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Located advantageously in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium offers excellent connectivity to other World Cup host cities. The surrounding Texas Live! Entertainment District is set to expand, enhancing the area's appeal for the 2026 World Cup. Despite not hosting the final game, AT&T Stadium is set to host the most matches during the tournament. With a history of accommodating large crowds and hosting major events, the stadium is gearing up for the largest World Cup in history, with 48 teams and 104 games taking place over almost six weeks.