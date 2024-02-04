AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final Round Postponed Due to Severe Weather

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament's final round has been postponed to Monday, February 5, 2024, due to severe weather conditions. This decision prioritizes the safety of all involved, including players, volunteers, and spectators. The tournament will resume with tee times set between 8 and 10:25 a.m. local time, launching from both the 1st and 10th holes.

Weather Conditions and Safety Measures

Heavy rain and hurricane-like wind gusts up to 60 mph prompted the closure of the course to spectators and volunteers on Sunday. Tournament officials were quick to respond, shutting down all tournament facilities and postponing the play to ensure everyone's safety. The course is expected to receive several inches of rain, adding to the already saturated conditions and posing a significant challenge for the continuation of the tournament.

The Current Standings and Possible Outcomes

Wyndham Clark currently holds a one-shot lead over Ludvig Åberg after setting a new course record of 60 in Saturday's round. If the final round cannot be completed due to the weather, Clark would win his third PGA TOUR title, and the event would be shortened to 54 holes. However, if more than half of the 80-player field manages to finish the final round on Monday, the tournament could potentially extend into Tuesday.

History of Weather-Related Delays at Pebble Beach

This is not the first time that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been impacted by severe weather. The event has experienced a Monday finish three times in the last six years. The last time a PGA TOUR event was shortened to 54 holes due to weather was in 2016. Despite these disruptions, the tournament's organizers have shown a commendable commitment to upholding the competition's integrity while ensuring the safety of everyone involved.