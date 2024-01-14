en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa and Family Fall Victim to Armed Robbery

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa and Family Fall Victim to Armed Robbery

Atletico Madrid’s striker Angel Correa and his family were subjected to a horrific armed robbery at their residence in Madrid. The incident occurred on Saturday around 21:00 local time as four masked individuals, armed with at least one gun, forced their way into Correa’s home. Despite the shocking ordeal, Correa and his family escaped the incident unharmed. The assailants, however, managed to flee the scene with stolen jewellery and other valuable items.

Police Investigation Underway

The Spanish police are actively investigating the incident, although no arrests have been made so far. Officers from the Civil Guard visited the property to provide assistance and conduct a thorough search for potential clues. The incident comes at a time when Correa has been heavily linked with a departure from Atletico Madrid amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. However, his focus will undoubtedly be on matters away from the football pitch in the coming days.

Not an Isolated Case

This robbery is not an isolated incident in the world of sports. High-profile athletes are often targeted due to their wealth and public profiles. This adds to the growing list of players in Spain, including former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Atletico’s Alvaro Morata, who have been victims of burglary or robbery in recent years. In 2019, a burglary ring that targeted Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid footballers was dismantled by Spanish police and Europol.

Implications for Athlete Security

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of athletes and their families, particularly in their own homes. The security of these high-profile figures has become a pressing issue that needs immediate attention. As the authorities work tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent future occurrences of such crimes, it is evident that the safety and security of athletes should be a top priority.

0
Crime Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 mins ago
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway
In the early evening of a recent Saturday, a tragic incident unfolded in downtown Dallas. A young man, 28-year-old Justin Allen, was fatally shot, his life abruptly cut short in the prime of his youth. The Dallas Police Department responded to a call around 6:30 p.m., rushing to the 2700 block of Lemmon Avenue in
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
46 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
50 mins ago
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
Teenagers Fall Victim to Armed Assault at Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica
45 mins ago
Teenagers Fall Victim to Armed Assault at Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica
Dean of Guernsey Expresses Disappointment Over Church Donation Theft
46 mins ago
Dean of Guernsey Expresses Disappointment Over Church Donation Theft
Series of Burglaries Rock Nassau County: Resident Marc Gagliano Arrested
46 mins ago
Series of Burglaries Rock Nassau County: Resident Marc Gagliano Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
41 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
42 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
42 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
43 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
43 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
43 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
43 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
44 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
44 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app