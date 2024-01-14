Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa and Family Fall Victim to Armed Robbery

Atletico Madrid’s striker Angel Correa and his family were subjected to a horrific armed robbery at their residence in Madrid. The incident occurred on Saturday around 21:00 local time as four masked individuals, armed with at least one gun, forced their way into Correa’s home. Despite the shocking ordeal, Correa and his family escaped the incident unharmed. The assailants, however, managed to flee the scene with stolen jewellery and other valuable items.

Police Investigation Underway

The Spanish police are actively investigating the incident, although no arrests have been made so far. Officers from the Civil Guard visited the property to provide assistance and conduct a thorough search for potential clues. The incident comes at a time when Correa has been heavily linked with a departure from Atletico Madrid amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. However, his focus will undoubtedly be on matters away from the football pitch in the coming days.

Not an Isolated Case

This robbery is not an isolated incident in the world of sports. High-profile athletes are often targeted due to their wealth and public profiles. This adds to the growing list of players in Spain, including former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Atletico’s Alvaro Morata, who have been victims of burglary or robbery in recent years. In 2019, a burglary ring that targeted Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid footballers was dismantled by Spanish police and Europol.

Implications for Athlete Security

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of athletes and their families, particularly in their own homes. The security of these high-profile figures has become a pressing issue that needs immediate attention. As the authorities work tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent future occurrences of such crimes, it is evident that the safety and security of athletes should be a top priority.