Atletico Madrid Crushes Las Palmas 5-0: Llorente and Correa Score Twice Each

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa Score Twice Each in Dominant 5-0 Win Over Las Palmas

Atletico Bounces Back with Style

Atletico Madrid bounced back in style from their recent slump, as Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa both scored twice to lead a depleted side to a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas in LaLiga. This resounding win moved Atletico up to third place in the standings with 51 points, level with Barcelona and behind Girona and Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone rested key players ahead of a crucial Champions League last-16 match against Inter Milan, but the team still dominated proceedings and made the most of their chances against a usually solid Las Palmas, who arrived in the capital with the second-best defensive record in LaLiga.

Llorente and Correa Steal the Show

Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa stole the show, each scoring twice to help Atletico Madrid thrash Las Palmas. Despite French forward Antoine Griezmann being on Simeone's list of rested players, Atletico was relentless in their pressure up front and forced several errors from the Las Palmas defense.

Llorente scored his goals in the 15th and 20th minutes, while Correa found the net in the 47th and 62nd. Memphis Depay struck in the 87th minute to add to the scoreline.

Atletico Looks Ahead to Inter Milan Clash

Atletico's convincing win over Las Palmas will serve as a confidence booster before they travel to face an in-form Inter Milan in the Champions League. Correa, reflecting on the upcoming challenge, told DAZN, "It's going to be a very difficult challenge, but we hope to play a great game together and bring back a good result."

With this emphatic victory, Atletico Madrid has demonstrated its depth and determination, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in both LaLiga and the Champions League.