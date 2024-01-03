Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the VCU Rams will welcome the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies to the Stuart C. Siegel Center for an anticipated Atlantic 10 conference basketball game. The Bonnies, currently enjoying a three-game road winning streak and boasting a 9-3 record, are considered the underdogs against the Rams, who currently hold an 8-5 record. The betting line is tipping in favor of VCU by 4.5 points with the over/under for the game set at 133.5 points.

The Matchup: Stats and Trends

Historical trends indicate that the Rams have struggled against the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more. Conversely, Saint Bonaventure has not managed to cover the spread as an underdog of 4.5 points or more this season. The Rams, with an average score of 73.8 points per game, significantly outscore the Bonnies’ defense, which typically allows 64.3 points. The Bonnies, on the other hand, average 74.3 points per game, surpassing the 66.3 points the Rams usually concede to their opponents.

Over/Under Total

Both teams have had games that surpassed the over/under point total set for this matchup. VCU has exceeded this total in seven of their games, while Saint Bonaventure has done so in eight games. This suggests a potentially high-scoring game, which could make for an exciting viewing experience.

Key Players

Player prop information is provided for key players from both teams, which includes scoring averages and shooting percentages. For the Rams, Max Shulga and Jason Nelson are top performers, while the Bonnies’ lineup features key players like Mika Adams-Woods and Chad Venning. These players’ performances will be critical in determining the outcome of the game.

For those interested in betting on the game, a variety of platforms are suggested for placing wagers. With odds and spreads shifting as the game approaches, potential bettors will have to keep a close eye on trends and statistics to place informed bets.