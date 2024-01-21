Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young Sidelined with Concussion after Cavaliers Clash

Atlanta Hawks' guard, Trae Young, sustained a concussion during the team's 116-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. A face-off with Cleveland's Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter resulted in a collision that left Young down on the court, struck in the face by Okoro's elbow. The injury marked the end of Young's participation in the game as he was promptly escorted to the locker room.

Young Enters NBA's Concussion Protocol

Following the incident, Young has been placed under the NBA's concussion protocol. This sequence of checks is designed to ensure a player is symptom-free before they return to the court. The exact date for Young's comeback remains uncertain as he navigates the return-to-play process.

A Blow to the Hawks

The absence of Young, who ranks second in the league for assists with an average of 26.9 points and 10.8 assists per game, is a significant setback for the Hawks. Despite missing a game against the Miami Heat due to illness and now this injury, Young's season performance has been laudable. In the event of his prolonged absence, Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hunter are expected to step up for the team.

Looking Forward

While Young's return date is up in the air, his team prepares for a West Coast road trip. His availability for the upcoming game against the Kings in Sacramento remains uncertain. The Hawks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Cavaliers, will have to navigate the coming games carefully, considering Young's crucial role in their lineup.