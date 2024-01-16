Atlanta Hawks' Third-Quarter Struggles: An Unsettling Trend in NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks, renowned for their prowess in the NBA, have recently been grappling with a persistent issue that's corroding their performance - a significant struggle in the third quarter. Ranking 27th in third-quarter net rating, they have a disheartening -13.4 score, a statistic that has led to a string of squandered leads.

Advertisment

San Antonio Spurs Game: A Case in Point

One of the most glaring instances from this season was when the Hawks allowed the San Antonio Spurs to creep dangerously close to overcoming a 35-point deficit. The Spurs outscored the Hawks 33-18 in the third quarter, revealing a gaping hole in the Hawks' game plan. The Hawks' offense, usually a force to be reckoned with, seemed to gasp for breath during this period. A noticeable drop in easy points and mounting defensive pressure on their star player, Trae Young, were key contributors to this setback.

Addressing Third Quarter Challenges

Advertisment

Quin Snyder, the Hawks' head coach, has openly acknowledged the team's third-quarter dilemmas. He underscored the need for consistency, a crucial aspect of the game that should remain unaffected whether the team is cruising ahead or lagging behind. Snyder commented that the team's focus should shift towards preventing the opposition's runs from spiraling out of control. He underscored the importance of halftime adjustments and maintaining focus as pivotal elements to surmount these challenges.

The Importance of Third-Quarter Performance

Improving third-quarter performance is no longer a matter of choice for the Hawks; it has become a necessity. It has been a significant factor in their inability to maintain leads and secure a better win-loss record. As the NBA season progresses, it will be intriguing to see how the Hawks navigate through this challenge and adapt their strategy to turn the tide in their favor.