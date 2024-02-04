Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela Sidelined Due to Injury Amidst Trade Rumors

The Atlanta Hawks' center, Clint Capela, is set to be absent from the court for at least a week, due to a left adductor strain. The injury occurred during a game against the Golden State Warriors, which the Hawks won in overtime. The diagnosis was confirmed following an MRI on Sunday, and it was announced that Capela will be re-evaluated in seven to ten days.

Implications for the Hawks

Capela's absence is significant for the Hawks, as he has been a key player this season. Before the injury, Capela was averaging 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game over 47 games. Moreover, he had achieved his fourth consecutive double-double and his sixth in the last seven games. In his absence, Onyeka Okongwu is expected to step in as the Hawks' starting center, with Bruno Fernando also expected to take on more work.

Rumors Surrounding Capela's Future

The injury comes amidst trade rumors surrounding Capela, with the Houston Rockets reportedly eyeing him as a potential addition to bolster their rim protection. A potential deal with the Rockets would reunite Capela with his former team, where he had one of his best seasons in 2018-19. However, the injury may impact these plans.

A Look at Capela's Career

Throughout his ten-season NBA career with the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks, Capela has maintained impressive averages of 12.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, demonstrating his consistency and value on the court. His swift recovery and return to action will be eagerly anticipated by both his team and fans alike.