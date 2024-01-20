Atlanta Falcons Interview Raheem Morris for Head Coach Position; Buffalo Bills Adjust Roster for Playoff Game

The Atlanta Falcons have added another candidate to their head coaching search, conducting a virtual interview with Raheem Morris, the present defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Having previously served the Falcons from 2015-2020 in multiple roles, including an interim head coach stint, Morris brings a familiar face to the mix of potential successors to Arthur Smith.

A Return to Atlanta?

Morris' association with Atlanta is a notable factor, having worked within the organization for half a decade. His tenure included a challenging period as interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season, where he managed a 4-7 record. In addition to his experience with Atlanta, Morris brings a mixed record as a head coach, including a 17-31 run as Tampa Bay's coach from 2009-11. These factors make him a compelling candidate for the Falcons' top job.

Among a Pool of Candidates

Raheem Morris is the 10th coach to interview for the position, joining a list of candidates that includes big names like Bill Belichick and Aaron Glenn. The Falcons have yet to make a decision, and the list is expected to grow with Ben Johnson, among others, scheduled for an interview.

Adjustments in Buffalo

In other NFL news, the Buffalo Bills are making strategic roster moves ahead of their divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills have elevated linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Andy Isabella from their practice squad, signaling a potential change in strategy. The release of punter Matt Haack further indicates that Sam Martin is ready for the game. The Bills' adjustments come amidst uncertainty surrounding the participation of linebacker Terrel Bernard due to injury.