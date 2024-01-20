Atlanta Falcons Interview Candidates for Head Coach; Buffalo Bills Adjust Roster Before Playoff Game

The Atlanta Falcons, in their quest for a new head coach, have been actively interviewing a diverse range of candidates. The team's search comes in the wake of a decision to part ways with Arthur Smith following a third consecutive 7-10 season. Among the potential replacements is Raheem Morris, the current Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, who was virtually interviewed for the position. Morris, having served the Falcons from 2015-2020, carries with him a sense of familiarity and an intimate understanding of the team's dynamics.
Bill Belichick: A Frontrunner?
The Atlanta Falcons have not limited their search to familiar faces. The franchise completed its second interview with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. This development suggests that Belichick may be a leading choice for the Falcons. His track record of success, marked by multiple Super Bowl victories, could be an appealing factor for a team seeking to turn its fortune.
Morris, Glenn, and Johnson: A Diverse Lineup of Candidates
Alongside Morris and Belichick, the Falcons have widened their net, interviewing Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and scheduling a meet with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson's success in elevating the Lions' offensive performance in 2022 and 2023 could prove pivotal if he's given the reins to unlock the potential of the Falcons' draft picks.
Buffalo Bills: An Eye on the Playoffs
In other NFL news, the Buffalo Bills have made strategic adjustments to their roster ahead of a divisional round playoff match against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills promoted linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Andy Isabella from their practice squad, hinting at a boost in their defensive and offensive lines. This move also implies that punter Sam Martin is prepared to return to the field after recovering from a hamstring injury, leading to the release of punter Matt Haack. The uncertainty surrounding the status of starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, after an ankle injury, could also be a factor in Klein's promotion.
As the Falcons' head coach search intensifies, and the Bills make crucial roster changes, the NFL continues to offer a dynamic narrative of strategy, anticipation, and human resilience.