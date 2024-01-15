en English
NFL

Atlanta Falcons’ Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Atlanta Falcons’ Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight

The Atlanta Falcons’ quest for a new head coach enters its decisive phase, with key candidates Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver stepping into the limelight for virtual interviews. These seasoned professionals, both 43, are the latest in a string of illustrious names linked with the coveted position following the dismissal of Arthur Smith. The Falcons are eager to turn the page on a disappointing three-season spell under Smith that produced a dismal 21-30 record without a single playoff victory.

Background of the Candidates

Ejiro Evero boasts an impressive portfolio, having served as a defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. His journey in the NFL spans multiple teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams. Evero’s tenure with the Panthers led to a commendable fourth overall ranking in total defense in 2023.

Anthony Weaver, currently the associate head coach and defensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens, is no stranger to the rigors of the NFL. His coaching career, built upon his personal experience as an NFL player, includes stints with the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. Weaver has also proven his mettle in collegiate coaching roles at Florida and North Texas.

Previous Interviews and Prospects

Prior to the discussions with Evero and Weaver, the Falcons engaged with other high-profile candidates such as Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The list of potential successors to Smith’s helm also features names like Bobby Slowik, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, and Raheem Morris, all of whom are expected to get their chance to impress.

Decision-Making Process

Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay have been at the forefront of the selection process, although the final say rests with the general manager Terry Fontenot. Despite the urgency to install a new head coach, the Falcons’ management has refrained from imposing a specific timeline, indicating a commitment to a thorough and thoughtful decision-making process.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

