NFL

Atlanta Falcons’ Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Atlanta Falcons’ Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

In a significant announcement, the Atlanta Falcons’ safety, Jessie Bates, and right guard, Chris Lindstrom, have been named in the NFC roster for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl. Bates, who joined the Falcons on a four-year, $64 million deal during free agency, has showcased an enviable performance with six interceptions in the first 16 games of the season. His efforts have been instrumental in bolstering the team’s defensive capabilities. On the other hand, Lindstrom, after signing a record extension with the Falcons, is celebrating an outstanding season and his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Both players, aged 26, demonstrate the potential to be pivotal players for the Falcons for an extended period.

The Falcons’ Pro Bowl Journey

Despite the challenges, five Falcons players managed to rank in the top 10 in fan voting for the Pro Bowl. Jessie Bates emerged as a leader among all safeties in total votes, potentially making him the team’s only Pro Bowl starter. Besides Bates, fullback Keith Smith, linebacker Nate Landman, kicker Younghoe Koo, and running back Bijan Robinson secured their places in the top 10 at their respective positions.

Details of the 2024 Pro Bowl

The 2024 Pro Bowl, set to take place in Orlando, Florida, will feature a friendly flag football game replacing full-contact games. The announcement of the NFC and AFC squads occurred on January 3, with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Tua Tagovailoa leading the fan votes. Players from teams that advance to the Super Bowl will opt out of the Pro Bowl, opening up slots for other deserving candidates.

Falcons Injury Report

In other Falcons news, the Week 18 injury report reveals that five players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen has been designated to return from the injured reserve, while center Drew Dalman was notably absent from Wednesday’s practice. The NFL has also unveiled updated postseason roster rules, providing an insight into the strategic planning of the teams.

NFL Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

