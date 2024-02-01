Atlanta Dream Signs Veteran WNBA Player Tina Charles in a Strategic Move

The Atlanta Dream, an esteemed team of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), has officially signed an enviable player, Tina Charles, for their upcoming season. The one-year contract, worth $130,000, as per the disclosure by Howard Megdal of The Next, includes no protection for Charles. However, the 35-year-old center, who is an eight-time WNBA All-Star, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and 2012 WNBA MVP, is all set to bring a wealth of experience and talent to the Dream's roster.

A Significant Addition to the Dream's Roster

Since their last postseason appearance in 2018, the Dream has been in a continuous phase of improvement. The addition of Charles, with her impressive career record, is expected to provide the necessary boost. Charles holds an exceptional standing in the WNBA history, ranked fourth in all-time scoring with 7,115 points and second in all-time rebounds with 3,100%, just trailing behind Sylvia Fowles.

Tanisha Wright Welcomes Charles

Head coach of the Atlanta Dream, Tanisha Wright, who was also Charles' teammate previously, expressed her delight about the acquisition. She highlighted Charles' proven track record and competitive spirit as being instrumental for the team's ongoing development. The previous season of Charles in the WNBA saw her start with the Phoenix Mercury and conclude with the Seattle Storm, making it to the second round of the playoffs. However, her departure from the Mercury was marked by disagreements over her role in the team's offense under then-head coach Vanessa Nygaard.

Other Important Signings

Alongside Charles, the Dream also signed guard Aerial Powers to a one-year, $155,000 protected contract and re-signed forward Nia Coffey for two years at $300,000, protected. Powers is known for her scoring versatility, while Coffey's defensive presence and three-point shooting skills have been crucial to the team's success. These strategic signings reflect the Atlanta Dream's commitment to strengthening their roster and enhancing their competitiveness in the forthcoming season.