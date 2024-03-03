Athlone's Olivia McCartin: Triathlon Triumphs and Empowering Women in Sport

Olivia McCartin, a 48-year-old Athlone athlete, has become a beacon of resilience and inspiration, using her sporting journey to empower others and advocate for Women in Sport. With a background in Gaelic football and a late bloom into competitive triathlons, McCartin's story is one of determination, hard work, and success.

From Couch to Ironman

McCartin's entry into the world of triathlons began modestly with a 'Couch to 5K' program in Athlone, igniting a competitive spirit that had lain dormant. Despite initial challenges, including learning to swim as an adult, her dedication saw her swiftly progress from relay participant to Ironman competitor. McCartin's journey is marked by continuous improvement and a deep commitment to her training, often starting her day at 5.30 am to fit in her rigorous schedule.

Advocacy and Volunteering

Aside from her personal achievements, McCartin has made significant contributions to the sporting community, volunteering as a coach and working with junior and para-triathletes. Her role as a Triathlon Ireland advocate for 'Women in Sport' showcases her dedication to encouraging and supporting women and girls in their athletic pursuits, regardless of their starting point.

Looking Ahead

With numerous medals and accolades under her belt, McCartin looks forward to her fourth Ironman Lanzarote, driven by the challenge and the sheer joy of competing. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible feats that can be achieved through perseverance and passion. McCartin's advice to those contemplating their first race or Ironman is simple yet profound: start small, stay committed, and embrace the journey.