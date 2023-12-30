Athletic Scholarships for 45 Total Football Club Players: An Investment in the Future

In a significant development for youth sports in the Philippines, Total Football Club (Total FC) has announced that 45 of its young footballers are set to benefit from athletic scholarships provided by Calamba Doctors College. This initiative, part of the ‘Alagang Kapamilya’ program, was revealed by Total FC team manager, Jeremy Tancangco. The scholarships are the result of the efforts of the school’s President Emeritus and Founder, Dr. Juan Lagunzad.

An Investment in the Future

This opportunity is far-reaching, extending beyond the boundaries of the football field. Tancangco expressed that the scholarships were not just an investment in the players’ football careers, but also in their futures. The scholarship covers education from pre-school to college level, demonstrating a profound belief in the potential of the young players at Total FC.

International Recognition for Total FC

On the same day as the announcement, another piece of exciting news was unveiled. Five players from Total FC’s under-13 team had been selected to join a team in Saudi Arabia. All necessities will be provided for them and their families, and they are scheduled to embark on this life-altering journey in March 2024. The under-13 team’s recent successes include clinching victory at the Philippine Youth Football League and securing the second position at the Bangkok International Supercup 2023.

Resumption of Training

Training for all Total FC levels is set to resume on January 4, 2024. With the infusion of these scholarships and the international recognition, the club looks forward to nurturing the next generation of Filipino football stars.