Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown

It’s a clash of the titans at San Mames Stadium as Athletic Bilbao and Alaves prepare to square off in the crucial Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Both teams are primed for an intense battle, with Bilbao aiming to reclaim its long-lost glory and Alaves striving to surpass their previous season’s performance.

A Quest for the Elusive Cup

Athletic Bilbao, the competition’s second-most successful side, is on a mission to end its drought of Copa del Rey titles. With 23 titles under their belt, the team has been yearning for the cup since their last victory in the 1983-84 season. The Lions enter the match on a wave of success, having triumphed over Eibar 3-0 in the tournament and riding a formidable 10-match unbeaten streak in La Liga. Their latest feat, a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, has propelled them to third place in the league, infusing confidence into the team and its supporters.

Alaves’ Determination to March Ahead

Alaves, on the other hand, is equally determined to make a mark. After a disappointing round-of-16 exit last season, the team is eager to advance further in the tournament. Their Copa del Rey campaign started on an emphatic note with a staggering 10-0 victory, followed by a commendable 1-0 win over Real Betis. Their recent triumph against Sevilla in La Liga has also bolstered their position, distancing them from the relegation zone.

Playing Without Key Players

Both teams, however, are grappling with the absence of key players due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and injuries. Athletic Bilbao will have to strategize without Inaki Williams, who is participating in the Africa tournament, and Dani Garcia, sidelined due to injury. Alaves also faces a similar situation, with a handful of its players unavailable.

Despite Alaves’ recent form, Bilbao, with its impressive home record, is tipped as the favorite to win the match. This quarter-final clash promises to deliver an exciting blend of strategy, skill, and intense competition, as both teams vie for a spot in the semi-finals.