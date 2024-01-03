en English
Sports

Athlete of the Week Poll Closes Soon: Wrestlers Hold Strong

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Athlete of the Week Poll Closes Soon: Wrestlers Hold Strong

As 2024 unfolds, the sports community turns its attention to the Public Opinion’s Athlete of the Week poll for the final week of December 2023. The poll, a recurring event that has seen wrestlers securing the top spot for three consecutive weeks, is ready to host its next round of voting. The results of this poll are not just about the accolades; they represent the relentless pursuit of excellence by these young athletes.

Wrestlers Triumph in the Poll

Leading the poll for the week of December 18-24 was Groton Area girls wrestler, Lisa Krueger. Her performance outshone Britton-Hecla gymnast Sterling Mertens, marking the third consecutive week where wrestlers have ruled the roost. It’s a testament to the raw power and technique embodied by these athletes, their victories echoing in the wrestling rings and beyond.

Previous Winners and the Road Ahead

The week of December 4-10 saw the crowning of Allison Konrad and Olivia Anderson, both Watertown girls wrestlers, as the winners. Their journey to the top serves as an inspiration for those contesting in the current week. The candidates for the ongoing week’s poll have been announced, with the voting set to close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Participation and Coverage

The sports community can follow the updates and participate in the poll through various social media platforms or by reaching out to Roger Merriam, the Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter. As the clock ticks towards the closing of the poll, the anticipation builds, and the sports world watches with bated breath for the announcement of the winner.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

