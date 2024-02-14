Athena Anticipates Dream Match with Mercedes Mone in AEW

As the wrestling world buzzes with the potential debut of Mercedes Mone in AEW, one wrestler, in particular, is on the edge of her seat - Athena. The current ROH women's division champion, who has held the title since ROH Final Battle 2022, is eagerly anticipating a dream match she's been looking forward to since her WWE days. Despite sharing the ring with Mone multiple times in WWE, the two have never had a straight-up singles match.

Mercedes Mone's Potential AEW Debut: A Dream Match in the Making

Athena, who has been making headlines for her impressive skills and dedication to the sport, is excited about the potential debut of Mercedes Mone in AEW. In an interview, Athena expressed her enthusiasm for the prospect of finally facing Mone in a singles match, stating, "I've always respected Mercedes' talent, and I believe our styles would make for an incredible match."

While some, like Eric Bischoff, have questioned the impact Mone will have on AEW's women's division, Athena remains optimistic. She believes that Mone's arrival could bring a fresh dynamic to the division and generate excitement among fans.

The Rising Star: Billie Starkz

In the meantime, Athena has been focusing on mentoring the up-and-coming wrestler, Billie Starkz. Starkz, who was already highly regarded on the independent scene, has gained invaluable experience in promos and vignettes while working with Athena.

"Athena has been a great help to me," Starkz said in an interview with Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds. "She's incredibly intelligent and knowledgeable about the business. I've learned so much from her."

Despite challenging Athena for the ROH Women's Title at ROH Final Battle 2023, Starkz was unable to defeat her. However, the experience has only made her more determined to continue honing her skills and eventually claim the title.

The Power of Mentorship: Athena's Impact on Billie Starkz

Athena's mentorship has played a significant role in Starkz's development as a wrestler. In the interview, Starkz praised Athena for her guidance and support, stating, "Athena has shown me that hard work and dedication can pay off in this business. She's a true inspiration."

Athena's influence extends beyond the ring, as she has also helped Starkz navigate the often challenging world of professional wrestling. "Athena has taught me the importance of staying true to myself and not letting the industry change who I am," Starkz said.

As Athena continues to make waves in the wrestling world, she remains committed to helping the next generation of wrestlers achieve their dreams. And with the potential debut of Mercedes Mone on the horizon, the future of AEW's women's division has never looked brighter.

