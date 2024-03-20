Ateneo Triumphs Over UST in UAAP Season 86 Volleyball Thriller, Salarzon Shines

MANILA – The Ateneo de Manila University men's volleyball team staged a remarkable comeback to snatch a hard-fought victory against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers in a nail-biting five-set match, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-28, 15-9, during the UAAP Season 86 tournament on March 20, 2024, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Rising from the Ashes

The Blue Eagles, under the guidance of coach Timmy Sto. Tomas, managed to break their two-game losing streak and elevate their season record to 4-4. This victory was particularly sweet as it demonstrated the team's resilience and ability to bounce back. Jian Salarzon, Ateneo's standout player, delivered a career-best performance by scoring a whopping 32 points, comprising 29 attacks, two blocks, and an ace. Kennedy Batas also made significant contributions with 25 points, showcasing the depth and capability of the Ateneo squad.

A Duel of Titans

The match was also notable for the exceptional performance of UST's Josh Ybañez, who, despite his team's loss, scored a game-high 33 points. This clash of titans provided an electrifying atmosphere, with both teams displaying sheer determination and skill. The game reached its climax in the final set when Ateneo managed to outmaneuver the Golden Spikers, thanks to crucial plays by Ryan Daculan and a decisive error from UST's Sherwin Umandal.

Implications for the Season

This win not only provides a morale boost for the Blue Eagles but also places them in a stronger position as the season progresses. Coach Sto. Tomas emphasized the importance of this victory and the team's strategic preparation against a formidable opponent like UST. As the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament continues, Ateneo's performance in this match underscores their potential to be a strong contender in the race for the championship.

The intense rivalry and high level of competition displayed in this match are indicative of the exciting volleyball action that fans can expect as the season unfolds. With both teams showcasing their strengths and resilience, the path to the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball championship promises to be thrilling and unpredictable.