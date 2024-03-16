Ateneo Clinches First UAAP Season 86 Women's Football Point in Thrilling 2-2 Draw Against UP

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University's women's football team battled to a gripping 2-2 draw against the University of the Philippines, marking their first point in UAAP Season 86. The match, held at the UP Diliman Football Stadium on March 16, 2024, showcased a resilient Ateneo side, with Angely Alferez playing a pivotal role in securing the draw for the Blue Eagles.
Early Lead and Dramatic Equalizer
The game started off with a bang as KC Zalamea put Ateneo ahead just seven minutes into the match. However, UP's Aurea Reaso quickly responded with an equalizer in the 19th minute. The intensity of the match escalated when Drea Montilla netted a goal for UP, giving them a 2-1 lead. Despite several opportunities to extend their lead, UP failed to capitalize, setting the stage for Ateneo's comeback.
Ateneo's Resilient Comeback
As the match neared its end, Ateneo was awarded a penalty following a foul inside the box. Angely Alferez stepped up and converted the penalty in the 76th minute, drawing the score level at 2-2. This crucial goal not only secured a point for Ateneo but also ended their point drought in UAAP women's football since their last draw against UP in Season 81. Coach Bob Manlulo emphasized the team's preparation and resilience, celebrating this achievement as a testament to the players' hard work and dedication.
Looking Ahead
Despite the draw keeping Ateneo at the bottom of the table with a -13 goal difference, the team remains optimistic about their prospects. They aim to build on this performance in their upcoming match against the University of Santo Tomas. Meanwhile, UP holds onto third place and looks forward to their next game against the FEU Lady Tamaraws, hoping to improve their standing. Both teams are set to continue their campaign with high spirits, eyeing every match as an opportunity to ascend the leaderboard.
This thrilling encounter between Ateneo and UP in UAAP Season 86's women's football tournament has not only provided an exciting spectacle for football fans but also highlighted the competitive spirit and potential of both teams. As the season progresses, the fierce competition promises more enthralling matches and unforgettable moments.