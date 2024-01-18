In the world of football, where every decision can dramatically shift the fate of a match, referees like Atcho stand out. Known for his strict officiating style, Atcho's influence has been felt across numerous high-profile games.
Atcho's Record in Football
Atcho's record is significant, including two World Cup qualifiers, nine CAF Champions League matches, and eight CAF Confederation Cup games. His strictness on the field is underscored by the 39 yellow cards he has handed out across the Champions League matches alone.
In September 2023, Atcho had the distinct honor of refereeing the CAF Super Cup match between El Ahly and USM Alger, further cementing his place in football history.
History with Ghana's Black Stars
Atcho's relationship with the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, is notable. He refereed a game in June 2022 that ended in a draw against the Central African Republic, and an earlier match in October 2021, where Ghana clinched a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier.
Facing Controversy
Recently, however, there has been controversy surrounding the officiating of some football matches. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo faced backlash over disallowed goals and penalties during a match involving Ghana. Fans expressed their discontent, sparking skepticism about the fairness of the game.
As Atcho gears up to referee another game tonight, fans are hopeful that his performance will remain untainted by such controversies. His strict officiating style and commitment to fairness have earned him recognition and respect, and fans are eager to see him in action once again.
Meanwhile, in related news, former Egypt international Ahmed Eid Abdelmalek has assumed the reins of second-division side Ghazl El-Mahalla. Since his retirement in 2019, he has coached several clubs in the second and third divisions. His last managerial stint was with La Viena FC this season, but he left the club just a few weeks after taking over due to personal reasons. Ghazl El-Mahalla currently ranks fifth in the Egyptian second division, after being relegated from the top division last season, just two points away from safety.