Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien

Italian football club Atalanta have announced the acquisition of Swedish defender Isak Hien from Serie A team Hellas Verona in a deal struck on Tuesday. The transfer agreement includes a fee of nine million euros, in addition to performance-based add-ons.

Isak Hien: Rising Star of Swedish Football

The 24-year-old Hien has signed a long-term contract with Atalanta, which assures his affiliation with the club until June 2028. Having honed his skills at Djurgardens IF, a top-tier club in Sweden, Hien transitioned to the Italian league in August 2022.

Since his move, Hien has been making waves on the international scene. He has represented Sweden’s national team, earning eight caps to his name. His international debut was marked in a Nations League match in September 2022, where Sweden faced a 4-1 defeat against Serbia.

Transition to Atalanta

With his acquisition, Hien has further strengthened Atalanta’s defensive line-up. The right-footed centre-back, standing at 191cm tall, has already played 10 Serie A games for Hellas Verona this season and accrued 33 Serie A appearances in the previous campaign.

Transfer Details and Impact

The transfer deal of nine million euros is considered one of the significant transfers in the Serie A. Hien will don the number 4 shirt at Atalanta, and his former club Djurgardens IF stands to benefit from the transfer fee. As Atalanta prepares for the upcoming season, Hien’s inclusion in the squad is anticipated to bolster the club’s performance.