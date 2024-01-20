In a riveting display of collegiate basketball, the Arizona State University (ASU) Sun Devils emerged victorious against the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans with a decisive 82-67 win. The Pac-12 game, hosted at ASU's home venue, saw an attendance of 13,743 spectators, who bore witness to a display of prowess and strategy on the court.

ASU's Dominant Performance

The Sun Devils demonstrated a superior game with their high-octane defense, resulting in twelve steals, compared to USC's three. Frankie Collins, a key player for ASU, was instrumental in this defense, accounting for half of the team's first-half steals. The Sun Devils' precise and aggressive game management led to them scoring 24 points off the Trojans' turnovers.

USC Struggles to Keep Pace

On the other side of the court, the USC Trojans made 27 out of 58 field goals and 9 out of 16 free throws. Despite their best efforts and Rodman's outstanding contribution of 28 points, the Trojans struggled to keep pace with the Sun Devils. The Trojans' performance saw them trailing behind with a total of 41 rebounds against the Sun Devils' 31.

Game-Changing Run Seals the Deal

The turning point of the game came when ASU went on a 17-2 run, which led to a 20-point lead. This game-changing run sealed the fate of the match, crowning ASU as the clear victors.

While USC and ASU battled it out on the court, the city of La Crosse was abuzz with various events. From incidents such as a job interview arrest to a controversy surrounding a local brewery, and even store closures, the local news cycle added a layer of intrigue to the day's happenings. Amid this, another high school basketball game was also underway, contributing to the city's vibrant sporting culture.