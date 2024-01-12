ASU Tennis Season Begins; 'Climate Action Almanac' Launched to Inspire Global Climate Optimism

In a promising start to the spring 2024 season, the Sun Devil Women's Tennis team, currently ranked No. 25, is gearing up for two crucial encounters this Saturday. The Whiteman Tennis Center, a familiar turf for the Sun Devils, will host both matches, with the first against UC Davis at 10 a.m. and a subsequent challenge against UC San Diego at 3 p.m.

The Climate Action Almanac: A Beacon of Optimism

In an innovative melding of science, art, and academia, the Center for Science and the Imagination at Arizona State University has unveiled 'The Climate Action Almanac.' This remarkable compilation of science fiction and essays is designed to instill a sense of optimism about climate action. The book has been supported by the ClimateWorks Foundation and has been published in partnership with the MIT Press. It's freely available to read online and is enriched by original illustrations from Joao Queiroz.

Envisioning a Decarbonized Future

The Almanac invites readers into a world of positive stories and visions of a decarbonized future. It underscores the power of grassroots efforts and local action in tackling climate change. The editors, Joey Eschrich and Ed Finn, have curated content that reflects the diverse conditions and needs of communities worldwide, emphasizing the need for a tailored approach to climate challenges.

A Diverse, Democratic Perspective

Contributors to 'The Climate Action Almanac' include a rich blend of international authors, artists, and academics. Notable contributors like Vandana Singh and Nalini Chhetri provide stories and essays that counter elitist visions of the future with democratic perspectives. The book launch, scheduled for January 16, is a virtual event hosted by ASU's Convergence Lab and Future Tense. The goal of this initiative is to inspire communities globally to envisage their own sustainable futures and adopt a hopeful approach towards climate action.