ASU Baseball's Tough Weekend: Missed Opportunities Against Top-Ranked Teams

ARLINGTON, Tex. - Everything's bigger in Texas, including challenges for the Arizona State (ASU) baseball team, which faced a daunting task against two top-ranked teams. Despite showing promise, ASU fell short in games against Texas A&M and TCU, highlighting areas for improvement as they navigate the season.

Early Setbacks and Pitching Struggles

ASU's weekend was characterized by early setbacks, particularly in their game against Texas A&M, where they found themselves trailing significantly early on. Starter Tyler Meyer faced difficulties with his command, leading to a sequence of walks and a grand slam that put the Sun Devils in a deep hole. Head Coach Willie Bloomquist pointed out the issue wasn't just the hits but the walks that preceded them, underscoring the need for better control and composure from their pitchers.

ASU's Bullpen Shows Glimmers of Hope

Despite the early struggles, ASU's bullpen provided a silver lining. Freshman Cole Carlon, typically the team's closer, was brought in earlier to try and stabilize the game. Carlon and others in the bullpen managed to hold off further damage, giving ASU a chance to fight back. Bloomquist acknowledged the bullpen's effort as a positive takeaway, highlighting the potential for growth and adjustment as the season progresses.

Looking Ahead: Learning from Losses

The losses, while disappointing, offer valuable lessons for ASU. Bloomquist emphasized the importance of facing strong opponents early in the season to expose and address weaknesses. The experience gained against teams like A&M and TCU is seen as crucial for a young team and a young pitching staff. Moving forward, the focus will be on learning how to win close games and making the necessary adjustments to compete at a higher level.

Even in defeat, the resilience and potential shown by ASU suggest that the team's final form is still to come. The tough weekend in Texas, though challenging, could serve as a pivotal learning experience, preparing the Sun Devils for the remainder of their season.