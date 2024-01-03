Aston Villa’s New Club Crest Sparks Controversy

As the winds of change continue to blow across the football landscape, Aston Villa Football Club is set to introduce a second new club crest in as many seasons. Unveiled at a recent meeting with the club’s fan advisory board (FAB), the new design has been trademarked with the UK government, but is yet to make its official debut.

Controversy Around the New Crest

The new shield-shaped badge, bearing a yellow lion and the club’s full name, is intended to replace the round crest selected by over 21,000 supporters in a vote from November 2022. However, the issue wears a controversial cloak as FAB members have raised concerns regarding the level of fan consultation. The bone of contention lies in the perception that the process may not meet the Football Association’s (FA) requirements for a “thorough and extensive consultation process” when making changes that affect the club’s heritage.

Compliance with FA’s Rules

FA’s rules, introduced the previous year, dictate that clubs must demonstrate majority fan support for such significant changes. Interestingly, Aston Villa’s president of business operations, Chris Heck, has kept the previous shield image prominent on media channels and around Villa Park. This move raises eyebrows and questions about the club’s compliance with the FA’s guidelines.

The Club’s Stance

Despite the FAB’s reservations, Aston Villa has maintained that the FA has remained informed throughout the entire process. The club plans to use the new badge from the start of the next season, citing a survey of 16,000 fans as the rationale behind the design choice. However, Aston Villa now finds itself under scrutiny for potentially not adhering to the FA’s guidelines regarding fan engagement.