Aston Villa Pursues Middlesbrough's Promising Forward, Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa is actively seeking to bolster its forward line, with Middlesbrough's 21-year-old talent, Morgan Rogers, firmly in their sights. Rogers, a former Manchester City player, is seen as a promising young prospect, instigating Aston Villa's persistence despite initial bids falling short of Middlesbrough's expectations.

The Ongoing Negotiation

The negotiation process has proven to be a testing one, with Middlesbrough's valuation of the player reportedly standing at around 10 million - a figure yet to be officially relayed to Aston Villa. Despite the Premier League club's initial bid hovering around half of this figure, they remain resolute in their pursuit of Rogers.

Rogers' Promising Performance

Morgan Rogers, who has made 31 appearances and netted six goals this season for Middlesbrough, has managed to make a significant impact since his move from Manchester City. The 21-year-old forward continues to attract attention from several clubs due to his impressive form, with Aston Villa leading the chase.

The Player's Perspective

For Rogers, the potential move to Aston Villa represents a significant opportunity to further his career. Despite the ongoing negotiation process and Middlesbrough's preference to retain him, the young player is believed to be excited about the prospect of joining the Premier League side.