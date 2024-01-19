Aston Villa Nears Acquisition of Rising Serbian Star Kosta Nedeljkovic

Aston Villa, the Premier League football club, is on the brink of securing its first January transfer window acquisition: Kosta Nedeljkovic, an 18-year-old right-back from Red Star Belgrade. The deal, which sees Nedeljkovic signing for Villa and then returning to Red Star on loan for the remainder of the season, is reportedly worth approximately 7.6 million.

Aston Villa's Tactical Acquisition

This strategic signing will take Aston Villa's seasonal spending over the 100 million mark. Nedeljkovic, who has made significant strides through Red Star's ranks, has become a regular starter this season, his performance shining notably in the Champions League. Despite having only recorded one assist in 12 league games, he is seen as a balanced full-back with excellent defensive discipline and crossing ability.

Rising Star of Serbian Football

Aleksandar Milic, Transfermarkt's Serbian football expert, has spoken highly of Nedeljkovic's potential. Emphasizing his impressive physicality, acceleration, and stamina, Milic believes Nedeljkovic is a player to watch. His promising performances in the UEFA Champions League, which include an average of 1.0 tackles, 0.8 shots, 0.8 key passes, and 1.5 dribbles per 90 minutes, have only reinforced this belief.

A Bright Future Ahead

There is much anticipation surrounding Nedeljkovic's future, both on a national and international scale. Milic predicts that Nedeljkovic could feature in Euro 2024 for the Serbian national team. Beyond that, he is expected to be a key asset for both Serbia and Aston Villa for years to come. With this move, Aston Villa is not only securing a promising talent but also positioning itself strategically in the landscape of European football.