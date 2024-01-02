en English
Cricket

Aston Ingham Cricket Club Seeks Retrospective Permission for Second Pitch

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
The Aston Ingham Cricket Club, nestled between the borders of Herefordshire and Gloucestershire, is seeking official authorization for its second pitch at Mill Meadow, a step it has been obliged to take retrospectively. The club, which has grown to include more teams, notably a women’s softball team and a fourth XI team, has been utilizing this second pitch since 2020 without formal consent.

Expansion Leads to Demand

The club’s expansion made the second pitch a necessity. With the addition of a women’s softball team and a fourth XI team last year, alongside its existing five junior sides, the club’s original pitch was proving insufficient. Aston Ingham stands out as one of the few local clubs capable of fielding four Saturday league teams each weekend, a testament to its growth and the increase in local interest for the sport.

The Second Pitch

The second pitch, located south of Mill Lane, is equipped with an area for parking on match days and a white shipping container for equipment storage. The club’s main pitch and clubhouse are situated across the road, complemented by tennis courts. The unconventional setup is a testament to the club’s commitment to accommodating its growing membership and fostering cricket at various levels.

Retrospective Permission: A Necessary Step

As the club has been using the second pitch for four years without formal approval, the current application for retrospective permission is an essential step to legitimize its use. This move indicates the club’s willingness to comply with regulations while ensuring its expanded teams have the resources they need to continue playing and promoting cricket in the region.

Cricket Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

