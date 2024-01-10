en English
Science & Technology

Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA

In an era where humanity is stretching the boundaries of knowledge and exploration, NASA’s recent discovery has stirred significant interest. The space agency has identified an asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 XT14, the size of an airplane, hurtling towards Earth at an astounding speed of 22,943 kilometers per hour. The celestial body is expected to pass Earth today, January 10, at a distance of approximately 4.6 million kilometers.

Asteroid 2023 XT14: A Close Encounter

Almost 85 feet wide, Asteroid 2023 XT14 is making its first known close approach to our planet. The immensity of this asteroid, comparable to an aircraft, underscores the enormity of the universe and the minute spec that Earth forms within it. This encounter with Asteroid 2023 XT14 serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with asteroid impacts, elevating the importance of space exploration and meteorological studies.

The Trajectory of Asteroid 2023 XT14

After today’s close approach, the asteroid will not be in close proximity to Earth for another century. The next encounter with this asteroid will occur on December 24, 2119, when it will pass the Earth at a much safer distance of 21 million kilometers. This long interval before its next close approach underscores the rarity and importance of today’s celestial event.

The Broader Implications of Asteroid 2023 XT14

The trajectory and velocity of Asteroid 2023 XT14 pose no direct threat to Earth. However, such close encounters emphasize the need for enhanced space monitoring and asteroid detection systems. These events serve as potent reminders of the potential dangers that lurk within the vast expanse of space, reinforcing the importance of scientific vigilance and advancement.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

