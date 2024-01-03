en English
Fitness

ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience

ASICS, a name synonymous with top-tier athletic footwear, broadens its line of running shoes with the introduction of the NovaBlast 4. Known for its ideal balance of impact absorption and energy return, this latest addition is set to redefine the running experience with its springy underfoot feel and a host of improved features.

Superior Cushioning and Enhanced Bounce

The NovaBlast 4’s midsole is enhanced with FF Blast+ Eco, a lightweight cushioning material that promises softer landings. Complementing this is the outsole’s geometric shaping that provides an enhanced bounce and acceleration. Both these features work in synergy to create a shoe that enables a seamless transition from landing to takeoff.

Focus on Energy Return

The shoe also introduces an asymmetrically engineered outsole and midsole, honing in on the heels and balls of the feet for continuous energy return. This unique design, focusing on the toe spring, gives the runner an extra edge, aiding in endurance and speed.

A Step Towards Sustainability

ASICS has taken a leap towards sustainability with the NovaBlast 4. The FF Blast+ Eco foam, forming the core of the shoe’s comfort, is composed of 20 percent recycled bio-based content. This eco-conscious choice reduces the shoe’s carbon footprint by 23 percent below the industry average.

Durability and Comfort

The shoe’s durability is further amplified by the use of Ahar Lo, an abrasion-resistant rubber, in areas prone to wear and tear. For the runner’s comfort, the NovaBlast 4 features a new woven upper with a stretchy and supportive construction. It also boasts lightweight breathability, and a perforated, winged tongue, adding to the overall comfort and fit.

The ASICS brand, derived from the Latin phrase ‘Anima sana in corpore sano,’ meaning ‘a sound mind in a sound body,’ continues its mission of creating quality athletic footwear. The NovaBlast 4, like its predecessors, is designed to help runners achieve their goals, whether they aim to run faster, farther, or more comfortably.

Fitness Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

