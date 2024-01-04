en English
Sports

ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation

ASICS, the renowned sporting goods manufacturer, has unveiled the NovaBlast 4, the latest addition to its acclaimed running shoe range. This new iteration promises to enhance runners’ performance by offering increased energy and an improved underfoot bounce. The NovaBlast 4 boasts several innovative enhancements, making it an ideal choice for those seeking speed, distance, or comfort in their running goals.

Transforming the Running Experience

The NovaBlast 4 is equipped with an FF Blast+ Eco midsole, a significant upgrade designed to offer softer landings. The outsole, featuring geometric shaping, has been engineered to provide improved bounce and acceleration. These elements come together to create an exceptional running experience that is both responsive and comfortable.

Continuous Energy Return

One of the standout features of the NovaBlast 4 is its asymmetrically engineered outsole and midsole. These elements are designed to enhance toe spring and facilitate a continuous energy return. This feature maximizes the runner’s potential, enabling them to push their limits and reach new heights in their performance.

A Step Towards Sustainability

In addition to its performance-enhancing features, the NovaBlast 4 also makes strides in sustainability. The FF Blast+ Eco foam used in the midsole is composed of 20 percent recycled bio-based content. This reduces the shoe’s carbon footprint by 23 percent below the industry average, making it a more eco-friendly choice for environmentally conscious runners. To further enhance the shoe’s durability, the NovaBlast 4 incorporates Ahar Lo, an abrasion-resistant rubber, in key areas of the outsole.

Comfort and Adaptability

ASICS has taken comfort into account in the design of the NovaBlast 4, incorporating a newly engineered woven upper. This material adapts to the runner’s movements, offering a custom fit while ensuring breathability. This focus on comfort aligns with ASICS’ philosophy, derived from the Latin phrase ‘Anima sana in corpore sano’ (a sound mind in a sound body). This principle has guided the company since its inception over 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka.

The NovaBlast 4, with its innovative features and commitment to sustainability, embodies ASICS’ philosophy and dedication to enhancing the running experience. Available for purchase now, this running shoe is poised to help runners achieve their goals, pushing the boundaries of speed, distance, and comfort.

Sports Sustainability
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

