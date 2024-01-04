ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability

ASICS has launched the NovaBlast 4, the latest addition to their running shoe series, bringing a plethora of design and technological advancements to the table. This new model is engineered to deliver superior comfort and performance to runners, with a focus on sustainability and durability.

Enhanced Performance and Comfort

The NovaBlast 4 features a midsole equipped with FF Blast+ Eco cushioning, providing softer landings and improving the overall comfort for runners. The outsole, designed to resemble a trampoline, enhances bounce and acceleration, ensuring a more responsive running experience. An asymmetrically engineered outsole and midsole work in tandem to improve toe spring, facilitating easier and quicker strides.

Sustainability and Durability at Forefront

The FF Blast+ Eco foam used in the midsole constitutes 20% recycled bio-based content, which reduces the shoe’s carbon footprint by 23% compared to the industry average. The commitment to sustainability is further evident in the use of Ahar Lo rubber in key areas of the shoe. This durable material not only increases the shoe’s longevity but also aids in waste reduction.

Concentration on Comfort

A newly engineered woven upper that is both stretchy and supportive enhances the shoe’s comfort factor. The introduction of a perforated tongue improves breathability, ensuring a comfortable and sweat-free experience for runners. These enhancements underscore ASICS’ corporate philosophy of ‘Anima sana in corpore sano’ (a sound mind in a sound body), reaffirming their commitment to quality and sustainability in athletic performance products.