ASICS Partners with EARLS COLLECTION for a Personalized GT-2160 Sneaker Design

As 2024 unfolds, ASICS has taken a decisive step into the sneaker arena, kick-starting the year with a renewed focus on its GT-2160 model. In an intriguing maneuver, the global sports equipment company has partnered with EARLS COLLECTION, an Australian label known for its distinctive and sophisticated approach to sportswear heritage. This collaboration follows the successful partnerships ASICS established in 2023, including celebrated tie-ups with GALLERY DEPT. and Above the Clouds, with indications of more collaborations with Above the Clouds in the pipeline.

Behind the Design

The collaboration with EARLS COLLECTION bears personal significance for Lewi Brown, the label’s founder. The GT-2160 sneaker design, a tribute to his late father, takes inspiration from their shared favorite seafood, pāua. The sockliner pattern, reminiscent of the vibrant shell of the sea snails, brings this inspiration to life. The sneaker, resplendent in an off-white, brown, and teal color palette, features visible loose gauge mesh and suede on the upper, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

EARLS COLLECTION’s Unique Touch

EARLS COLLECTION’s branding, tastefully present on the heel of the shoe, further enhances the sneaker’s allure. The Sydney-based label’s collaboration with ASICS promises a new GT-2160 that is not just a shoe, but a narrative woven with personal memories and a shared love for heritage.

Anticipated Release

Although the official release date remains under wraps, it is anticipated to take place in early 2024. Details of the launch, including official images, are expected to be released closer to the date. The collaboration will be available through EARLS COLLECTION, ASICS, and select retailers, marking a significant milestone in ASICS’ journey into the new year.