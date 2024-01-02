en English
Australia

ASICS Partners with EARLS COLLECTION for a Personalized GT-2160 Sneaker Design

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
As 2024 unfolds, ASICS has taken a decisive step into the sneaker arena, kick-starting the year with a renewed focus on its GT-2160 model. In an intriguing maneuver, the global sports equipment company has partnered with EARLS COLLECTION, an Australian label known for its distinctive and sophisticated approach to sportswear heritage. This collaboration follows the successful partnerships ASICS established in 2023, including celebrated tie-ups with GALLERY DEPT. and Above the Clouds, with indications of more collaborations with Above the Clouds in the pipeline.

Behind the Design

The collaboration with EARLS COLLECTION bears personal significance for Lewi Brown, the label’s founder. The GT-2160 sneaker design, a tribute to his late father, takes inspiration from their shared favorite seafood, pāua. The sockliner pattern, reminiscent of the vibrant shell of the sea snails, brings this inspiration to life. The sneaker, resplendent in an off-white, brown, and teal color palette, features visible loose gauge mesh and suede on the upper, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

EARLS COLLECTION’s Unique Touch

EARLS COLLECTION’s branding, tastefully present on the heel of the shoe, further enhances the sneaker’s allure. The Sydney-based label’s collaboration with ASICS promises a new GT-2160 that is not just a shoe, but a narrative woven with personal memories and a shared love for heritage.

Anticipated Release

Although the official release date remains under wraps, it is anticipated to take place in early 2024. Details of the launch, including official images, are expected to be released closer to the date. The collaboration will be available through EARLS COLLECTION, ASICS, and select retailers, marking a significant milestone in ASICS’ journey into the new year.

Australia Fashion Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

