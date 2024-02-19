ASICS Breaks Ground in Philippines with Pop-Up Store at SM Mall of Asia, Previewing Upcoming Major Store Launch

Stepping into the thriving sports and fitness market of the Philippines, globally recognized sports brand ASICS has launched an all-new pop-up store in Manila's SM Mall of Asia. The store, with an area of 60 square meters, is a significant milestone in the brand's expansion strategy in the region. The pop-up store, which opened on February 19, 2024, offers an array of ASICS products across various categories, including Performance Run, Core Performance Sports, and SportStyle.

ASICS: A Blend of Style and Functionality

Designed with a minimalist aesthetic, the store reflects ASICS's commitment to clarity and functionality. The brand's dedication to providing a straightforward shopping experience is evident in the store's layout, where customers can easily navigate the diverse product offerings. Apart from the brand's established range of footwear, apparel, and accessories, the pop-up store introduces to the Philippine market the Novablast 4 and the Gel-Nimbus 26, the brand's latest running shoes that are expected to captivate fitness enthusiasts.

ASICS and the Philippine Market

ASICS's senior regional marketing director for Southeast Asia, Gabriel Yap, underscored the importance of the Philippine market for the brand, citing its growth and the loyalty it has garnered among regional customers. The opening of the pop-up store is a testament to ASICS's commitment to providing greater accessibility to its products in the region and strengthening customer connections.

A Glimpse into the Future of ASICS in Philippines

The pop-up store also serves as a sneak peek into what customers can expect from the brand's upcoming major store, set to open in September 2024. This store is anticipated to be one of the largest ASICS stores in the Philippines, promising an even wider selection of the brand's top-quality sports products. The SportStyle enthusiasts can look forward to the latest GT-2160 and Gel-Terrain models, and the Japan S collection that the new store will showcase.

In conclusion, the launch of the ASICS pop-up store in SM Mall of Asia is a significant step for the brand in expanding its footprint in the Philippines. With a focus on functionality, style, and customer connection, ASICS continues to redefine the sports and fitness retail landscape in the region, paving the way for its larger, grander store opening later in the year.